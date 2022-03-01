Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a statement, federal prosecutors in Washington said Geoffrey Samuel Shough was arrested Tuesday in Austin. A criminal complaint alleges video shows Shough among the crowd of Capitol rioters, waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves. The FBI says he was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing.