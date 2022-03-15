Mexcio deports border gang leader after shooting

By MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hitmen, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been handed over to U.S. officials in a “controlled deportation.” The term suggests Treviño holds dual U.S. citizenship, which is not uncommon along the border. If he had only Mexican citizenship, he would have been subject to a lengthy extradition process. After his arrest Sunday, members of his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo.