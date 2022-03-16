Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas, killing multiple people including some students and the teams’ coach. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV the vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and there were fatalities in both vehicles. But the number of dead wasn’t immediately released. Blanco says the vehicle was transporting members of the New Mexico University’s men’s and women’s golf teams from a tournament. University President Quint Thurman told NBC News in a statement that the dead included some students and a coach.