Hurricane-force winds, tornadoes in forecast for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A storm system is predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday before moving toward the Deep South where forecasters warned a severe weather outbreak was possible Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center says parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, could see hurricane-force winds of 75 mph or greater, baseball-sized hail and several tornadoes on Monday. Areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could see “a regional severe weather outbreak” on Tuesday. Forecasters say that area, including the cities of Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi, could see strong tornadoes.