With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

As schools across the U.S. race to help students catch up after the pandemic, some are finding that figuring out who needs help is a challenge of its own. The disruption of online learning led some students to fall under the radar, missing homework and tests that usually help identify students who need extra assistance. Now, districts including New York City and Virginia’s Fairfax County are ramping up testing to find students who are struggling. The results are guiding how they spend billions in federal relief, with many schools adding summer camps, extended school days and tutoring.