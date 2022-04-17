Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout was pulled from Los Angeles’ game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. The three-time AL MVP was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection. Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.