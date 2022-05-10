Astros’ Verlander through 7 no-hit innings vs Twins

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is six outs away from completing his fourth career no-hitter. Verlander has pitched seven hitless innings on 76 pitches against the Minnesota Twins, walking two and striking out four. Verlander’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. The 39-year-old right-hander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Gio Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco.