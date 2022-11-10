Duggan and No. 4 TCU chasing playoff at No. 18 Texas

By The Associated Press

No. 4 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at No. 18 Texas (6-3, 4-2, No. 18 CFP), Saturday 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Texas by 7

Series record: Texas leads 64-27-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

TCU and quarterback Max Duggan are chasing the College Football Playoff in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season with the Horned Frogs and a win guarantees them berth in the Big 12 title game. A Texas win puts the Longhorns in good position for the league title game.

KEY MATCHUP

Duggan vs Texas linebacker Jaylon Ford. Duggan has come into his own as a passer this season, but his threat as a runner capable of breaking off huge gains will test the defense on almost every play. Ford leads the Big 12 in tackling and will be the key to keeping Duggan in check on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: Wide receiver and kick returner Derius Davis. His two punt returns for touchdowns this season, including one last week against Texas Tech, make him the TCU career record holder with five. He’s also caught five touchdown passes this season and could be Duggan’s favorite target if wide receiver Quentin Johnston is still struggling with an ankle injury.

Texas: Bijan Robinson may be the most elusive runner in college football. He carried 30 times and topped 200 yards against Kansas State a week ago. If he can shoulder a similar load against the Horned Frogs, it will be key to Texas’ chance of winning.

FACTS & FIGURES

Robinson has 1,129 yards rushing and 12 TDs. TCU’s Kendre Miller has 1,009 yards and 12 scores … Texas has scored only three points in the second half of each of the last two games. … TCU is 9-0 for the first time since 2010 when the Horned Frogs finished 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl … TCU’s four wins over ranked opponents is second nationally, trailing only Tennessee’s five … TCU cornerback Tre-Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has forced turnovers in three consecutive games.

