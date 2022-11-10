Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 10:01 PM

UL Monroe rolls to a 111-59 rout of Dallas Christian

KVIA

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored 19 points as UL Monroe beat Dallas Christian 111-59 on Thursday night.

Locure also had seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Warhawks (1-1). Thomas Howell scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jalen Bolden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Joseph Allen finished with 12 points for the Crusaders (0-1). Tilyr Hobson added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Dallas Christian. In addition, Tyjuan Battles had 10 points.

NEXT UP

UL Monroe’s next game is Monday against Central Baptist at home, and Dallas Christian visits Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content