Pierre scores 18, Wichita St. beats Texas Southern 65-56

By The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night.

Pierre was 8-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Shockers (7-5). James Rojas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Davon Barnes finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Tigers (3-9). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Texas Southern. In addition, PJ Henry had nine points.

Wichita State led Texas Southern at the half, 32-22, with Kenny Pohto (seven points) their high scorer before the break. Wichita State was outscored by Texas Southern in the second half by one point, with Pierre scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

