Houston Baptist takes down New Orleans 101-96 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Brycen Long hit a clutch three early in overtime, then hit four straight free throws in the final 17 seconds to help Houston Christian close out a 101-96 victory over New Orleans in a Southland Conference opener on Friday night.

Simeon Kirkland put back an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left in regulation to pull New Orleans even at 84-84 and force the overtime period.

Bonke Maring scored 24 points and added nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 1-0). Long was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 19 points. Andrew King was 4 of 10 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

The Privateers (3-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 39 points. Simeon Kirkland added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for New Orleans. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse also recorded 14 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Houston Baptist visits SE Louisiana while New Orleans hosts Lamar.

