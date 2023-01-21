Quintana scores 16 to help Cal Baptist rout Tarleton 77-48

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Quintana scored 16 points to lead California Baptist to a 77-48 romp over Tarleton on Saturday.

Quintana was 4-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Lancers (12-8, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Reed Nottage pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Riley Battin scored 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.

The Texans (10-10, 3-4) were led by Garry Clark with 13 points. Shamir Bogues added 10 points.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist’s next game is Wednesday against UT Arlington on the road. Tarleton hosts Utah Tech on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.