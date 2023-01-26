Cowboys move on from 6 McCarthy assistants on expiring deals

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are not renewing the contracts of six members of coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, including senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards.

The club announced the moves Thursday, four days after a 19-12 loss to San Francisco that extended Dallas’ losing streak in the divisional round to seven games, the longest since the 1970 merger.

The other assistants on expiring contracts who won’t return are offensive line coach and former Miami head coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.

McCarthy was scheduled to address reporters for the final time this season later Thursday.

The Cowboys, who finished 13-6, could also end up losing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Both have been interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Davis, the assistant head coach, had the longest relationship with McCarthy. He served as McCarthy’s director of player engagement in Green Bay from 2008-17. Davis was the long snapper for the Packers when McCarthy was hired as coach in 2006.

Edwards was a senior defensive assistant who took a leading role with the linebackers and was praised on Twitter by two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Edwards joined the Cowboys when McCarthy was hired in 2020, as did Philbin and Peete. It was Peete’s second stint as Dallas’ running backs coach.

Lett, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who played on all three Super Bowl-winning Dallas teams in the 1990s, just finished his 12th season on the staff. Valero had been with the Cowboys since 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL