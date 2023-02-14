Top goal scorer Driussi signs new deal with Austin FC

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Argentinian ranked second in MLS with 22 goals in 2022 as Austin advanced to the Western Conference final in just its second season. He scored three goals in the playoffs and finished second in voting for the league’s most valuable player award.

“This club and community have made Austin feel like home for my family and me,” Driussi said in a statement. “I have big ambitions here both personally and for the team.”

Driussi already was one of the club’s designated player signings and has 30 total goals and 12 assists since joining the team in August 2021.

Financial terms of the deal were not released, but the Driussi contract is the club’s biggest move since former Sporting Director Claudio Reyna moved into a technical adviser role. That left coach Josh Wolff and interim Sporting Director Sean Rubio, the team’s director of player personnel, to manage the roster.

“Sebastian is one of the most gifted and talented players in Major League Soccer,” Wolff said. “He’s a top-quality player and leader in our locker room. This contract extension is well-deserved, and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to make Austin his home for the foreseeable future.”

