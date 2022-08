Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most seniors in Texas

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Texas.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. McCulloch County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 45.6 years old

— Median age of males: 40.4 years old

— Median age of females: 48.4 years old

– Total population: 7,970 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Donley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 41.6 years old

— Median age of males: 39.1 years old

— Median age of females: 43.3 years old

– Total population: 3,317 people



Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Clay County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 45.8 years old

— Median age of females: 48.4 years old

– Total population: 10,444 people



Canva

#47. Lavaca County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%

– Median age: 43.6 years old

— Median age of males: 42.8 years old

— Median age of females: 45.1 years old

– Total population: 20,072 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Schleicher County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.7%

– Median age: 36.6 years old

— Median age of males: 36.7 years old

— Median age of females: 36.4 years old

– Total population: 2,898 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. San Saba County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

– Median age: 42 years old

— Median age of males: 41.3 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 6,004 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Haskell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%

– Median age: 42.8 years old

— Median age of males: 40.3 years old

— Median age of females: 48.1 years old

– Total population: 5,711 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Goliad County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%

– Median age: 46.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.8 years old

— Median age of females: 47.4 years old

– Total population: 7,578 people



Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Presidio County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.6%

– Median age: 42.5 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

– Total population: 6,808 people



Canva

#41. Comanche County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 44.6 years old

— Median age of males: 43.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.7 years old

– Total population: 13,597 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Rains County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 48.5 years old

— Median age of males: 45.8 years old

— Median age of females: 50.2 years old

– Total population: 12,001 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Edwards County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

– Median age: 40.7 years old

— Median age of males: 47.4 years old

— Median age of females: 40.4 years old

– Total population: 1,944 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dickens County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 45.2 years old

— Median age of males: 43.2 years old

— Median age of females: 48.6 years old

– Total population: 2,182 people



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Leon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 44.7 years old

— Median age of males: 43 years old

— Median age of females: 46.3 years old

– Total population: 17,325 people



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Coleman County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 46.6 years old

— Median age of females: 47.6 years old

– Total population: 8,281 people

Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hood County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

– Median age: 46.6 years old

— Median age of males: 46.4 years old

— Median age of females: 47 years old

– Total population: 60,025 people



Austin Lamar Allison // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Roberts County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%

– Median age: 47.2 years old

— Median age of males: 44.7 years old

— Median age of females: 47.9 years old

– Total population: 784 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hamilton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%

– Median age: 45.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.8 years old

— Median age of females: 48.5 years old

– Total population: 8,434 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bosque County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%

– Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 45.4 years old

— Median age of females: 48.3 years old

– Total population: 18,428 people



Canva

#31. Baylor County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 47.2 years old

— Median age of males: 44.4 years old

— Median age of females: 48.1 years old

– Total population: 3,560 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Red River County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 47.5 years old

— Median age of males: 45.9 years old

— Median age of females: 48.7 years old

– Total population: 12,115 people



Canva

#29. Briscoe County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.7%

– Median age: 46.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.1 years old

— Median age of females: 46.6 years old

– Total population: 1,348 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fayette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 48.1 years old

— Median age of males: 45.7 years old

— Median age of females: 50.2 years old

– Total population: 25,247 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Throckmorton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 48.4 years old

— Median age of males: 55.5 years old

— Median age of females: 44.3 years old

– Total population: 1,500 people



Liveon001 ©Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Blanco County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.7%

– Median age: 50.5 years old

— Median age of males: 49.4 years old

— Median age of females: 51.2 years old

– Total population: 11,733 people

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Marion County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.2%

– Median age: 50.8 years old

— Median age of males: 50.8 years old

— Median age of females: 50.6 years old

– Total population: 9,987 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mason County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%

– Median age: 45.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.9 years old

– Total population: 4,248 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wood County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 48.3 years old

— Median age of males: 47.3 years old

— Median age of females: 50 years old

– Total population: 45,054 people



Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Trinity County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 50 years old

— Median age of males: 48.8 years old

— Median age of females: 52.1 years old

– Total population: 14,689 people



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#21. San Augustine County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 48.8 years old

— Median age of males: 48.6 years old

— Median age of females: 49 years old

– Total population: 8,260 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Aransas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 50 years old

— Median age of males: 49.6 years old

— Median age of females: 50.6 years old

– Total population: 24,220 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bandera County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.7%

– Median age: 53.1 years old

— Median age of males: 52.8 years old

— Median age of females: 53.6 years old

– Total population: 22,770 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kerr County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 48 years old

— Median age of males: 46.2 years old

— Median age of females: 49.2 years old

– Total population: 52,195 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Coke County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%

– Median age: 47.9 years old

— Median age of males: 46.5 years old

— Median age of females: 49.6 years old

– Total population: 3,298 people



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Kenedy County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.9%

– Median age: 41.2 years old

— Median age of males: 27.1 years old

— Median age of females: 49.4 years old

– Total population: 391 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kimble County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

– Median age: 52 years old

— Median age of males: 51.7 years old

— Median age of females: 52.1 years old

– Total population: 4,375 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Borden County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 32.6%

– Median age: 37.2 years old

— Median age of males: 38 years old

— Median age of females: 34.8 years old

– Total population: 653 people



Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gillespie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

– Median age: 50.1 years old

— Median age of males: 48 years old

— Median age of females: 52.6 years old

– Total population: 26,668 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kinney County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 12.6%

– Median age: 51 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old

— Median age of females: 56.8 years old

– Total population: 3,674 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mills County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%

– Median age: 52.5 years old

— Median age of males: 52.2 years old

— Median age of females: 52.6 years old

– Total population: 4,877 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Real County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 52.8 years old

— Median age of males: 56.3 years old

— Median age of females: 50 years old

– Total population: 3,429 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kent County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.4%

– Median age: 43.5 years old

— Median age of males: 40.5 years old

— Median age of females: 51.3 years old

– Total population: 704 people



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Motley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%

– Median age: 46.4 years old

— Median age of males: 45 years old

— Median age of females: 50.2 years old

– Total population: 1,362 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sabine County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%

– Median age: 53 years old

— Median age of males: 53.2 years old

— Median age of females: 51.9 years old

– Total population: 10,470 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Menard County

– Population aged 65 or older: 33.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%

– Median age: 54.2 years old

— Median age of males: 49.8 years old

— Median age of females: 56.7 years old

– Total population: 2,108 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Foard County

– Population aged 65 or older: 34%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.8%

– Median age: 55.1 years old

— Median age of males: 55.3 years old

— Median age of females: 55.1 years old

– Total population: 1,207 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Terrell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 34.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 13.0%

– Median age: 59.1 years old

— Median age of males: 61.8 years old

— Median age of females: 51.3 years old

– Total population: 903 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Llano County

– Population aged 65 or older: 37.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 14.9%

– Median age: 57.7 years old

— Median age of males: 56.9 years old

— Median age of females: 58.2 years old

– Total population: 21,452 people



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jeff Davis County

– Population aged 65 or older: 38.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 14.6%

– Median age: 61.3 years old

— Median age of males: 61.1 years old

— Median age of females: 61.6 years old

– Total population: 2,245 people



Matthew Rutledge // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Loving County

– Population aged 65 or older: 45.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%

– Median age: 62.2 years old

— Median age of males: 68.8 years old

— Median age of females: 27.2 years old

– Total population: 117 people

