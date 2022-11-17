

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 249 count sites in Texas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#48. Spotted Towhee (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 63%

— #2. Oregon: 62%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. New Mexico: 55%

— #5. Utah: 38%



Canva

#48. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%



Canva

#48. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%



Canva

#47. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%



Canva

#46. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

Canva

#45. Lark Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 3%

— #2. Texas: 1%



Canva

#44. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 14.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%



Canva

#38. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%



Canva

#38. Red-breasted Nuthatch (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%



Canva

#38. Hermit Thrush (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%

Canva

#38. Brown Thrasher (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 33%

— #2. Georgia: 29%

— #3. North Carolina: 20%

— #4. Alabama: 19%

— #5. Florida: 15%



Canva

#38. Brown Creeper (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%



Canva

#38. Black-chinned Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 5%

— #2. California: 2%

— #2. Texas: 2%



Canva

#36. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%



Canva

#36. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

Canva

#34. Lincoln’s Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 2%

— #1. California: 2%



Canva

#34. Great Kiskadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 2%



Canva

#33. Tufted/Black-crested Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 2%



Canva

#32. Rufous-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%

— #1. Texas: 2%



Canva

#31. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 27%

— #2. North Carolina: 24%

— #3. South Carolina: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

— #5. Virginia: 4%

Canva

#30. Great Blue Heron

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 7%

— #2. Alabama: 3%

— #3. Texas: 2%

— #3. Florida: 2%



Canva

#29. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%



Canva

#28. Green Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 2%



Canva

#27. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%



Canva

#26. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.69

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

Canva

#25. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 67%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. Colorado: 22%

— #4. Arizona: 10%

— #5. Texas: 2%



Canva

#24. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12%



Canva

#23. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%



Canva

#22. Rufous Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 14%

— #2. Oregon: 3%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #4. California: 1%



Canva

#21. House Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 7%

— #2. Florida: 6%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #4. Arizona: 2%

— #4. California: 2%

Canva

#20. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%



Canva

#19. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. South Carolina: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 12%

— #4. North Carolina: 11%

— #5. Louisiana: 7%



Canva

#18. Black Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 6%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #3. Florida: 2%

— #4. North Carolina: 1%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%



Canva

#17. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 3.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%



Canva

#16. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 5.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

Canva

#15. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%



Canva

#14. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%



Canva

#13. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.66

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%



Canva

#12. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%



Canva

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

Canva

#10. Great-tailed Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 4.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 11%

— #2. Texas: 5%



Canva

#9. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%



Canva

#8. Ruby-throated Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 23%

— #2. Texas: 6%

— #2. Alabama: 6%



Canva

#7. Golden-fronted Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 6%



Canva

#6. Inca Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 2.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 15%

— #2. Louisiana: 7%

— #3. Texas: 6%

Canva

#5. Orange-crowned Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 8%

— #2. California: 7%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Florida: 2%

— #5. Tennessee: 1%



Canva

#4. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%



Canva

#3. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 2.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%



Canva

#2. Ladder-backed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 27%

— #2. Arizona: 15%

— #3. Texas: 9%



Canva

#1. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%

