Most popular baby names for girls in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Texas in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Ariana
Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 447
National
– Rank: #88
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,967
#49. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 448
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
#48. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 454
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#47. Everly
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 458
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355
#46. Aaliyah
Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 462
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588
#45. Nova
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 479
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#44. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 485
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
#43. Delilah
Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 488
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735
#42. Ximena
Ximena is a name of Spanish origin meaning “one who hears”
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 510
National
– Rank: #137
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,994
#40. Valentina (tie)
Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 525
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458
#40. Leah (tie)
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 525
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
#39. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 529
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,129
#38. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 530
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
#37. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 537
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#36. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 539
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#35. Leilani
Leilani is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “heavenly flower”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 546
National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,460
#34. Emilia
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 558
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
#33. Eliana
Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 559
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425
#32. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 564
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#31. Natalia
Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 565
National
– Rank: #79
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,191
#30. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 570
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
#29. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 571
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#28. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 572
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687
#27. Genesis
Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 586
National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,321
#26. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 594
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#25. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 612
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
#24. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 626
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#23. Elena
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 637
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252
#22. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 644
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
#21. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 663
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#20. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 680
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#19. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 698
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#18. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 700
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679
#17. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 729
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#16. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 734
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 759
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#14. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 786
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
#13. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 880
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#12. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 904
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#11. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 921
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#10. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,047
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933
#9. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,053
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
#8. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,213
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#7. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,237
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#6. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,382
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#5. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,425
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#4. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,440
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#3. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,718
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,847
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,946
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
