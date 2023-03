Canva

Texas boys high school basketball rankings

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Texas using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Texas.



Division 1A

1. Graford: 37-3 (13-0 in District), 16.4 rating, 21 straight wins

2. Jayton: 32-3 (10-0 in District), 14.8 rating

3. Irion County (Mertzon): 27-2 (10-0 in District), 12.8 rating

4. Texline: 30-5 (8-0 in District), 12.7 rating

5. Benjamin: 21-2 (11-1 in District), 11.8 rating



Division 2A

1. Lipan: 36-1 (12-0 in District), 22.9 rating, 23 straight wins

2. LaPoynor (LaRue): 33-8 (10-0 in District), 20.2 rating

3. Timpson: 21-4 (11-1 in District), 20.1 rating

4. Martins Mill (Ben Wheeler): 30-7 (8-2 in District), 18.0 rating

5. Floydada: 36-6 (14-1 in District), 17.8 rating

6. Farwell: 27-5 (10-0 in District), 16.4 rating

7. New Home: 25-8 (11-0 in District), 15.6 rating

8. Beckville: 28-8 (9-3 in District), 15.3 rating

9. Douglass: 31-4 (12-0 in District), 15.0 rating

10. Olton: 25-7 (13-2 in District), 13.9 rating



Division 3A

1. Shallowater: 27-4 (9-1 in District), 22.8 rating

2. Childress: 28-8 (9-1 in District), 21.4 rating

3. Ponder: 31-6 (13-0 in District), 21.3 rating

4. Hitchcock: 31-7 (14-0 in District), 18.8 rating, 22 straight wins

5. Lorena: 31-6 (14-0 in District), 18.6 rating

6. Brock: 29-11 (12-2 in District), 18.1 rating

7. City View (Wichita Falls): 26-7 (10-2 in District), 18.0 rating

8. Mexia: 30-7 (13-1 in District), 17.6 rating

9. Chapel Hill (Mount Pleasant): 33-3 (12-0 in District), 17.6 rating

10. Peaster: 27-6 (14-0 in District), 17.5 rating

11. Holliday: 24-7 (9-4 in District), 15.9 rating, 3 straight losses

12. Lytle: 34-7 (10-0 in District), 15.1 rating

13. East Chambers (Winnie): 32-6 (13-1 in District), 14.8 rating

14. New Waverly: 29-8 (12-2 in District), 14.4 rating

15. Lamesa: 29-4 (10-2 in District), 14.4 rating



Division 4A

1. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas): 32-3 (8-0 in District), 36.5 rating, 12 straight wins

2. Carter (Dallas): 31-4 (9-1 in District), 31.6 rating

3. Canyon: 28-4 (14-0 in District), 29.0 rating

4. Washington (Houston): 29-8 (15-1 in District), 27.9 rating

5. Randall (Amarillo): 30-10 (12-2 in District), 27.0 rating

6. Furr (Houston): 23-4 (15-1 in District), 24.0 rating

7. Boerne: 32-6 (12-0 in District), 23.7 rating

8. Connally (Waco): 29-5 (10-0 in District), 23.3 rating

9. Sulphur Springs: 31-8 (10-0 in District), 22.9 rating

10. Bullard: 29-6 (9-1 in District), 22.9 rating

11. Aubrey: 30-7 (9-1 in District), 22.7 rating

12. Pinkston (Dallas): 23-12 (8-2 in District), 22.1 rating

13. Center: 29-5 (11-1 in District), 22.0 rating

14. Silsbee: 26-13 (12-0 in District), 21.3 rating

15. Life Waxahachie (Waxahachie): 32-6 (11-1 in District), 20.7 rating

16. Jacksonville: 24-10 (9-1 in District), 20.3 rating

17. Hardin-Jefferson (Sour Lake): 30-6 (10-0 in District), 20.0 rating

18. Kennedale: 28-8 (10-2 in District), 19.2 rating

19. Hereford: 21-8 (7-5 in District), 19.0 rating

20. Anna: 22-9 (9-1 in District), 18.8 rating



Division 5A

1. Kimball (Dallas): 33-2 (16-0 in District), 34.4 rating, 28 straight wins

2. Ellison (Killeen): 38-4 (14-0 in District), 34.1 rating

3. Mansfield Summit (Arlington): 31-6 (13-3 in District), 33.6 rating

4. Amarillo: 33-5 (7-1 in District), 32.0 rating

5. Mt. Pleasant: 34-1 (14-0 in District), 30.8 rating

6. Veterans Memorial (San Antonio): 36-5 (13-1 in District), 29.4 rating

7. Lancaster: 25-8 (11-1 in District), 28.9 rating

8. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City): 35-4 (14-0 in District), 28.9 rating

9. Liberty (Frisco): 27-7 (11-1 in District), 28.1 rating

10. Forney: 30-5 (10-2 in District), 27.9 rating

11. Boerne-Champion (Boerne): 31-6 (10-4 in District), 27.2 rating

12. Richland (North Richland Hills): 27-7 (10-4 in District), 26.5 rating

13. Lufkin: 34-4 (10-0 in District), 26.3 rating

14. Brewer (Fort Worth): 30-4 (12-0 in District), 26.3 rating

15. Heritage (Frisco): 24-9-1 (10-2 in District), 25.9 rating

16. Red Oak: 27-12 (9-3 in District), 25.8 rating

17. Rouse (Leander): 27-9 (14-0 in District), 25.3 rating

18. A&M Consolidated (College Station): 26-9 (12-2 in District), 25.1 rating

19. Centennial (Burleson): 28-8 (12-4 in District), 24.5 rating

20. Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville): 22-10 (9-5 in District), 24.4 rating



Division 6A

1. Duncanville: 29-1 (14-0 in District), 43.1 rating, 14 straight wins, #2 national rank

2. Lake Highlands (Dallas): 34-3 (16-0 in District), 40.3 rating, 24 straight wins, #8 national rank

3. Beaumont United (Beaumont): 36-2 (14-0 in District), 39.4 rating, #16 national rank

4. Plano East (Plano): 31-5 (12-2 in District), 35.7 rating

5. Stony Point (Round Rock): 32-2 (14-0 in District), 35.2 rating

6. DeSoto: 30-9 (10-4 in District), 33.6 rating

7. Allen: 28-8 (13-1 in District), 32.6 rating

8. San Marcos: 38-4 (9-1 in District), 32.6 rating

9. Westlake (Austin): 31-5 (14-2 in District), 32.1 rating

10. Plano: 24-9 (12-2 in District), 31.8 rating

11. Highland Park (Dallas): 26-7 (14-2 in District), 31.8 rating

12. Martin (Arlington): 30-5 (11-1 in District), 31.4 rating

13. Seven Lakes (Katy): 34-5 (16-0 in District), 31.1 rating

14. Brennan (San Antonio): 32-8 (15-1 in District), 31.1 rating

15. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club): 30-8 (10-4 in District), 30.8 rating

16. Clear Falls (League City): 28-8 (10-2 in District), 30.8 rating

17. Mansfield Legacy (Mansfield): 25-10 (9-5 in District), 30.8 rating

18. Johnson (Buda): 30-5 (14-2 in District), 30.4 rating

19. Reagan (San Antonio): 31-6 (16-0 in District), 30.2 rating

20. Warren (San Antonio): 31-7 (14-2 in District), 29.7 rating



Division Southwest Prep

1. Houston Christian (Houston): 31-4 (7-0 in District), 26.8 rating, 12 straight wins

2. St. Mark’s (Dallas): 22-12 (6-0 in District), 16.8 rating

3. Oakridge (Arlington): 22-11 (5-2 in District), 13.2 rating

4. Episcopal (Bellaire): 16-16 (6-1 in District), 12.0 rating

5. Greenhill (Addison): 17-9 (3-4 in District), 9.5 rating



Division TAIAO

1. Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (Carrollton): 24-6 (5-1 in TAIAO), 25.4 rating, 3 straight wins

2. North Central Texas Academy (Granbury): 26-12 (0-0 in TAIAO), 16.9 rating, 7 straight wins

3. Texas Wind (Waco): 16-8 (4-0 in TAIAO), 2.4 rating

4. East Texas Homeschool Sports (Longview): 22-8 (6-0 in TAIAO), 1.1 rating

5. Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School (Burnet): 23-14 (5-1 in TAIAO), -0.5 rating



Division TAPPS 1A

1. Kingdom Collegiate Academy (DeSoto): 12-8 (8-0 in TAPPS 1A District 3), 4.5 rating, 5 straight wins

2. Prestonwood Christian North (Prosper): 20-7 (11-3 in TAPPS 1A District 3), 2.0 rating

3. Heritage Christian (Fredericksburg): 7-2 (2-0 in TAPPS 1A District 6), 2.0 rating, 7 straight wins

4. Baytown Christian (Baytown): 14-3 (9-0 in TAPPS 1A District 8), -0.1 rating, 2 straight wins

5. Christian Heritage (Longview): 6-2 (4-0 in TAPPS 1A District 4), -2.3 rating, 5 straight wins



Division TAPPS 2A

1. Abilene Christian (Abilene): 25-4 (10-0 in TAPPS 2A District 1), 11.7 rating, 14 straight wins

2. Grace Christian Academy (Houston): 26-16 (13-2 in TAPPS 2A District 6), 9.0 rating, 4 straight wins

3. Bethesda Christian (Fort Worth): 21-7 (5-4 in TAPPS 2A District 2), 8.9 rating

4. All Saints Episcopal School (Lubbock): 26-4 (8-2 in TAPPS 2A District 1), 5.8 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Christian Life Preparatory (Fort Worth): 17-8 (10-3 in TAPPS 2A District 2), 5.1 rating



Division TAPPS 3A

1. St. Francis Episcopal (Houston): 26-8 (14-0 in TAPPS 3A District 5), 19.4 rating

2. Lubbock Christian (Lubbock): 32-2 (15-0 in TAPPS 3A District 1), 16.9 rating, 25 straight wins

3. Westbury Christian (Houston): 26-11 (13-2 in TAPPS 3A District 5), 16.8 rating

4. Yavneh Academy (Dallas): 25-6 (13-0 in TAPPS 3A District 2), 9.7 rating

5. Lutheran North (Houston): 22-10 (10-4 in TAPPS 3A District 5), 9.3 rating



Division TAPPS 4A

1. Trinity Christian (Lubbock): 29-7 (11-1 in TAPPS 4A District 1), 24.0 rating, 5 straight wins

2. St. Thomas Episcopal (Houston): 30-8 (11-0 in TAPPS 4A District 4), 14.4 rating

3. McKinney Christian Academy (McKinney): 32-9 (7-1 in TAPPS 4A District 2), 13.5 rating

4. Grace Prep (Arlington): 19-9 (10-2 in TAPPS 4A District 1), 12.7 rating

5. Brentwood Christian (Austin): 25-11 (11-1 in TAPPS 4A District 3), 11.9 rating



Division TAPPS 5A

1. St. Michael’s (Austin): 26-9 (6-0 in TAPPS 5A District 3), 25.2 rating

2. TMI-Episcopal (San Antonio): 31-9 (9-3 in TAPPS 5A District 4), 23.1 rating, 5 straight wins

3. St. Augustine (Laredo): 27-5 (11-1 in TAPPS 5A District 4), 20.3 rating

4. Midland Christian (Midland): 24-15 (7-1 in TAPPS 5A District 1), 18.8 rating

5. The Woodlands Christian Academy (The Woodlands): 27-9 (14-0 in TAPPS 5A District 5), 18.6 rating

6. Second Baptist (Houston): 22-10 (9-2 in TAPPS 5A District 5), 17.7 rating, 2 straight losses

7. Legacy Christian Academy (Frisco): 30-8 (12-0 in TAPPS 5A District 2), 16.8 rating

8. Liberty Christian (Argyle): 26-14 (5-4 in TAPPS 5A District 1), 15.1 rating

9. Fort Worth Christian (North Richland Hills): 21-17 (5-3 in TAPPS 5A District 1), 13.6 rating

10. Regents (Austin): 26-11 (4-2 in TAPPS 5A District 3), 13.1 rating



Division TAPPS 6A

1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano): 25-6 (10-0 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 30.3 rating, 9 straight wins

2. St. Thomas Catholic (Houston): 26-3 (9-1 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 27.3 rating

3. Antonian Prep (San Antonio): 29-10 (7-3 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 23.3 rating

4. Trinity Christian (Addison): 31-10 (5-5 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 20.5 rating, 2 straight wins

5. John Paul II (Plano): 17-17 (7-3 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 19.7 rating, 3 straight wins

6. Concordia Lutheran (Tomball): 21-12 (5-5 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 19.5 rating, 5 straight losses

7. Central Catholic (San Antonio): 23-10 (6-4 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 19.0 rating

8. Bishop Lynch (Dallas): 20-15 (3-7 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 17.6 rating

9. Parish Episcopal (Dallas): 21-15 (4-5 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 16.8 rating, 2 straight losses

10. St. Pius X (Houston): 8-23 (2-8 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 3.7 rating, 2 straight wins



Division TCAF

1. Harvest Christian Academy (Bartonville): 17-2 (6-0 in TCAF District 3), 9.7 rating, 15 straight wins

2. Chisholm Trail Academy (Keene): 22-4 (6-0 in TCAF District 1), 8.1 rating, 8 straight wins

3. Victory Christian Academy (Decatur): 17-3 (8-0 in TCAF District 2), 3.8 rating

4. Immanuel Christian (El Paso): 23-8 (4-0 in TCAF District 5), 3.2 rating

5. Community Christian (Mineral Wells): 24-7 (2-2 in TCAF District 5), 2.4 rating



Division TCAL

1. Dynamic Prep (Irving): 23-4 (4-1 in TCAL 6A), 32.7 rating, 14 straight wins

2. BigTyme Prep Academy (Rockwall): 13-7 (2-2 in TCAL 6A), 16.0 rating

3. R.W. Goines Stem Academy (Arlington): 5-14 (0-3 in TCAL 6A), 9.6 rating

4. Angleton Christian (Angleton): 30-8 (8-0 in TCAL), 6.0 rating, 15 straight wins

5. Annapolis Christian Academy (Corpus Christi): 25-13 (7-0 in TCAL), -0.9 rating, 8 straight wins



Division TCSAAL

1. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring): 11-9 (0-2 in TCSAAL), 17.1 rating, 2 straight wins

2. ILTexas Arlington (Arlington): 23-8 (8-0 in TCSAAL), 15.0 rating, 9 straight wins

3. Leadership Prep (Frisco): 9-13 (3-1 in TCSAAL), 10.6 rating, 2 straight losses

4. iSchool (Lewisville): 8-11 (3-3 in TCSAAL), 7.8 rating

5. Da Vinci (El Paso): 13-10 (0-0 in TCSAAL), 7.2 rating