Texas girls high school basketball rankings

From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in Texas using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in Texas.



Division 1A

1. Nazareth: 26-6 (9-0 in District), 22.8 rating, 16 straight wins

2. Huckabay (Stephenville): 40-3 (12-0 in District), 19.1 rating

3. Veribest: 31-6 (9-1 in District), 18.8 rating

4. Sands (Ackerly): 27-7 (9-1 in District), 17.5 rating

5. Whiteface: 30-5 (12-0 in District), 17.3 rating

6. Valley (Turkey): 24-10 (8-2 in District), 17.1 rating

7. Neches: 32-3 (10-0 in District), 17.0 rating

8. Jayton: 31-4 (10-0 in District), 16.8 rating

9. Borden County (Gail): 20-5 (8-1 in District), 16.3 rating

10. Irion County (Mertzon): 29-9 (8-2 in District), 16.0 rating

11. Hermleigh: 23-7 (8-0 in District), 15.6 rating

12. Slidell: 30-4 (12-0 in District), 14.9 rating

13. Claude: 14-10 (5-1 in District), 14.6 rating

14. Klondike (Lamesa): 22-4 (9-1 in District), 14.6 rating

15. Highland (Roscoe): 22-8 (5-3 in District), 13.1 rating



Division 2A

1. Lipan: 35-2 (12-0 in District), 28.8 rating, 28 straight wins

2. Gruver: 25-3 (10-0 in District), 27.7 rating

3. Nocona: 37-1 (10-0 in District), 26.1 rating

4. Panhandle: 23-4 (9-0 in District), 26.0 rating

5. New Home: 30-5 (12-0 in District), 25.8 rating

6. Martins Mill (Ben Wheeler): 31-7 (10-0 in District), 24.3 rating

7. Tenaha: 33-3 (12-0 in District), 23.4 rating

8. Farwell: 29-6 (8-2 in District), 22.5 rating

9. Stamford: 20-5 (10-1 in District), 21.5 rating

10. Cisco: 26-7 (10-1 in District), 21.2 rating

11. Goldthwaite: 19-4 (5-0 in District), 19.9 rating

12. Ropes (Ropesville): 27-7 (8-4 in District), 19.6 rating

13. Sundown: 26-9 (9-3 in District), 19.4 rating

14. Windthorst: 27-5 (8-2 in District), 18.8 rating

15. Clarendon: 25-7 (8-1 in District), 18.2 rating

16. Sudan: 25-9 (13-1 in District), 18.1 rating

17. Wellington: 22-10 (8-1 in District), 18.0 rating

18. Big Sandy (Dallardsville): 19-5 (7-0 in District), 17.0 rating

19. Ozona: 29-6 (14-0 in District), 16.0 rating

20. Muenster: 28-8 (11-1 in District), 15.8 rating



Division 3A

1. Holliday: 34-3 (12-0 in District), 34.4 rating, 18 straight wins

2. Jim Ned (Tuscola): 35-2 (14-0 in District), 29.6 rating

3. Fairfield: 39-3 (14-0 in District), 29.3 rating

4. Peaster: 29-6 (14-0 in District), 27.6 rating

5. Idalou: 25-13 (9-1 in District), 25.5 rating

6. Childress: 23-6 (8-1 in District), 25.1 rating

7. Winnsboro: 31-10 (12-0 in District), 24.7 rating, 2 straight losses

8. Bushland: 21-8 (10-0 in District), 22.7 rating

9. Shallowater: 24-11 (4-3 in District), 21.9 rating

10. Pottsboro: 32-4 (12-0 in District), 21.9 rating

11. Chapel Hill (Mount Pleasant): 29-7 (10-2 in District), 21.4 rating

12. Wall: 28-6 (11-3 in District), 21.3 rating

13. Brock: 29-7 (12-2 in District), 20.3 rating

14. Spearman: 16-7 (7-3 in District), 19.4 rating

15. Edgewood: 28-8 (12-0 in District), 19.0 rating

16. Hitchcock: 28-4 (12-0 in District), 18.4 rating

17. Canadian: 16-8 (7-3 in District), 18.1 rating, 3 straight losses

18. City View (Wichita Falls): 23-11 (8-4 in District), 17.6 rating

19. Gunter: 28-10 (10-2 in District), 17.5 rating

20. Columbus: 31-5 (14-0 in District), 17.0 rating



Division 4A

1. Glen Rose: 39-2 (8-0 in District), 34.2 rating

2. La Vega (Waco): 38-5 (10-0 in District), 34.1 rating, 17 straight wins

3. Boerne: 35-2 (12-0 in District), 30.8 rating

4. Canyon: 23-3 (11-0 in District), 30.8 rating

5. Fredericksburg: 34-5 (10-2 in District), 30.1 rating

6. Stephenville: 32-5 (6-2 in District), 26.0 rating

7. Hardin-Jefferson (Sour Lake): 32-6 (10-0 in District), 25.9 rating

8. Madisonville: 34-5 (9-1 in District), 25.8 rating

9. Randall (Amarillo): 21-8 (8-2 in District), 23.3 rating

10. Sunnyvale: 33-6 (12-0 in District), 22.6 rating

11. Navarro (Geronimo): 31-8 (8-4 in District), 21.9 rating

12. North Lamar (Paris): 29-7 (10-0 in District), 21.4 rating

13. Jones (Beeville): 29-5 (12-0 in District), 21.1 rating

14. Levelland: 22-3 (9-0 in District), 21.0 rating

15. Silsbee: 28-4 (12-0 in District), 20.6 rating

16. Van: 22-3 (11-1 in District), 20.2 rating

17. Seminole: 27-8 (10-0 in District), 19.9 rating

18. Godley: 28-8 (11-1 in District), 19.6 rating

19. Palestine: 21-12 (8-2 in District), 19.4 rating

20. Sanger: 28-6 (8-0 in District), 18.8 rating



Division 5A

1. Monterey (Lubbock): 32-4 (11-1 in District), 40.0 rating

2. Amarillo: 32-5 (7-1 in District), 36.9 rating

3. Cooper (Lubbock): 31-7 (11-1 in District), 36.3 rating

4. Argyle: 31-4 (14-0 in District), 32.3 rating

5. Mansfield Timberview (Arlington): 35-4 (16-0 in District), 32.2 rating

6. Wagner (San Antonio): 29-5 (14-0 in District), 31.7 rating

7. Liberty (Frisco): 29-10 (11-1 in District), 30.8 rating, 16 straight wins

8. McKinney North (McKinney): 30-7 (12-0 in District), 30.5 rating

9. Tascosa (Amarillo): 17-6 (6-2 in District), 29.6 rating

10. Hendrickson (Pflugerville): 34-6 (13-1 in District), 28.5 rating

11. Brewer (Fort Worth): 28-4 (11-1 in District), 28.3 rating

12. Hays (Buda): 36-4 (14-0 in District), 28.1 rating

13. Coronado (Lubbock): 24-12 (8-4 in District), 27.4 rating

14. Mt. Pleasant: 36-1 (14-0 in District), 26.6 rating

15. Pflugerville: 31-7 (13-1 in District), 26.4 rating

16. Memorial (Frisco): 27-11 (11-1 in District), 26.2 rating

17. Midlothian Heritage (Midlothian): 29-8 (14-2 in District), 24.5 rating

18. Fulshear: 33-6 (14-0 in District), 24.3 rating

19. Burges (El Paso): 27-4 (13-2 in District), 22.7 rating

20. Flour Bluff (Corpus Christi): 23-6 (8-2 in District), 22.6 rating



Division 6A

1. Duncanville: 26-5 (13-1 in District), 41.3 rating

2. Coppell: 38-4 (12-2 in District), 39.2 rating

3. DeSoto: 28-6 (12-2 in District), 39.0 rating

4. Clark (San Antonio): 34-3 (16-0 in District), 38.3 rating, 26 straight wins, #24 national rank

5. Hebron (Carrollton): 30-6 (13-1 in District), 36.5 rating

6. Braswell (Little Elm): 27-8 (11-3 in District), 35.5 rating

7. Little Elm: 31-6 (12-2 in District), 34.8 rating

8. Summer Creek (Houston): 35-5 (12-2 in District), 34.4 rating

9. Brennan (San Antonio): 33-5 (16-0 in District), 34.3 rating

10. Pearland: 35-4 (12-0 in District), 32.6 rating

11. Cedar Hill: 24-14 (9-5 in District), 32.6 rating

12. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie): 27-7 (12-0 in District), 32.4 rating

13. Allen: 26-9 (10-4 in District), 32.3 rating, 2 straight losses

14. Harlan (San Antonio): 29-5 (14-2 in District), 31.2 rating

15. Southlake Carroll (Southlake): 31-4 (14-0 in District), 31.1 rating

16. McKinney: 22-10 (10-4 in District), 29.7 rating

17. Flower Mound: 27-7 (10-4 in District), 29.1 rating

18. Austin: 30-4 (16-0 in District), 29.0 rating

19. Lake Ridge (Mansfield): 26-13 (7-7 in District), 28.8 rating

20. Johnson (San Antonio): 29-10 (14-2 in District), 28.6 rating



Division Southwest Prep

1. Houston Christian (Houston): 30-4 (8-0 in District), 27.3 rating, 19 straight wins

2. Episcopal (Bellaire): 17-10 (7-1 in District), 12.8 rating, 2 straight losses

3. Kinkaid (Houston): 20-8 (6-2 in District), 11.0 rating, 2 straight wins

4. Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas): 14-8 (5-1 in District), 10.7 rating

5. Greenhill (Addison): 6-8 (4-0 in District), 8.2 rating, 4 straight wins



Division TAIAO

1. Westlake Academy (Westlake): 13-17 (1-0 in TAIAO), -2.1 rating, 4 straight wins

2. Stephenville FAITH (Stephenville): 12-8 (5-1 in TAIAO), -6.9 rating

3. East Texas Homeschool Sports (Longview): 6-10 (2-0 in TAIAO), -8.4 rating, 2 straight losses

4. Johnson County Sports Association (Cleburne): 10-14 (2-3 in TAIAO), -11.5 rating, 5 straight losses

5. Texas Wind (Waco): 6-15 (1-2 in TAIAO), -12.7 rating, 3 straight losses



Division TAPPS 1A

1. Harvest Christian (Edinburg): 35-7 (4-0 in TAPPS 1A District 7), 12.3 rating, 13 straight wins

2. Calvary Baptist (Conroe): 11-3 (8-0 in TAPPS 1A District 9), 4.6 rating, 9 straight wins

3. Covenant Academy (Cypress): 8-3 (4-2 in TAPPS 1A District 9), 4.4 rating

4. Living Stones Christian (Alvin): 13-6 (10-0 in TAPPS 1A District 8), -3.2 rating, 7 straight wins

5. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Granbury): 8-8 (4-0 in TAPPS 1A District 2), -3.6 rating



Division TAPPS 2A

1. Sacred Heart (Hallettsville): 26-1 (11-0 in TAPPS 2A District 5), 15.5 rating, 20 straight wins

2. All Saints Episcopal School (Lubbock): 27-2 (10-1 in TAPPS 2A District 1), 9.4 rating

3. Allen Academy (Bryan): 22-4 (11-1 in TAPPS 2A District 6), 4.8 rating

4. First Baptist (Dallas): 27-7 (8-0 in TAPPS 2A District 4), 2.3 rating

5. Poetry Community Christian (Poetry): 23-6 (5-2 in TAPPS 2A District 4), 0.7 rating



Division TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (Tomball): 18-3 (5-1 in TAPPS 3A District 5), 15.1 rating

2. Lubbock Christian (Lubbock): 30-9 (14-0 in TAPPS 3A District 1), 12.7 rating, 18 straight wins

3. Brazos Christian (Bryan): 17-2 (10-0 in TAPPS 3A District 3), 10.0 rating, 14 straight wins

4. San Jacinto Christian Academy (Amarillo): 28-7 (11-2 in TAPPS 3A District 1), 6.7 rating

5. Cornerstone Christian Academy (McKinney): 18-2 (12-0 in TAPPS 3A District 2), 5.2 rating



Division TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (Mesquite): 22-8 (7-0 in TAPPS 4A District 2), 18.8 rating, 13 straight wins

2. Lake Country Christian (Fort Worth): 30-7 (9-1 in TAPPS 4A District 1), 17.7 rating

3. Geneva (Boerne): 29-6 (9-0 in TAPPS 4A District 3), 12.0 rating

4. Trinity Christian (Willow Park): 26-5 (7-3 in TAPPS 4A District 1), 9.7 rating

5. Grace Prep (Arlington): 21-9 (5-6 in TAPPS 4A District 1), 9.2 rating



Division TAPPS 5A

1. Liberty Christian (Argyle): 28-5 (7-0 in TAPPS 5A District 1), 25.8 rating, 11 straight wins

2. Grapevine Faith Christian (Grapevine): 35-3 (12-0 in TAPPS 5A District 2), 21.4 rating

3. Second Baptist (Houston): 24-5 (10-0 in TAPPS 5A District 5), 17.5 rating, 12 straight wins

4. Grace Community (Tyler): 30-10 (9-3 in TAPPS 5A District 2), 9.6 rating, 4 straight wins

5. Savio (Austin): 23-10 (5-2 in TAPPS 5A District 3), 8.5 rating, 2 straight losses



Division TAPPS 6A

1. John Paul II (Plano): 26-4 (11-0 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 33.3 rating, 11 straight wins

2. Bishop Lynch (Dallas): 19-10 (9-2 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 25.7 rating, 5 straight wins

3. Parish Episcopal (Dallas): 25-9 (7-5 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 24.7 rating

4. Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth): 26-9 (7-3 in TAPPS 6A District 1), 24.1 rating, 2 straight wins

5. Antonian Prep (San Antonio): 29-9 (11-1 in TAPPS 6A District 2), 19.4 rating



Division TCAF

1. Chisholm Trail Academy (Keene): 26-4 (4-0 in TCAF District 1), 9.5 rating, 5 straight wins

2. St. Paul’s Prep (Arlington): 20-3 (6-2 in TCAF District 2), 7.9 rating, 8 straight wins

3. Victory Christian Academy (Decatur): 20-5 (8-0 in TCAF District 2), 7.9 rating

4. Immanuel Christian (El Paso): 28-6 (2-0 in TCAF District 5), 3.6 rating

5. Community Christian (Mineral Wells): 18-9 (0-2 in TCAF District 5), 1.4 rating



Division TCAL

1. Lifegate Christian (Seguin): 18-3 (9-0 in TCAL), 1.5 rating, 2 straight wins

2. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Bryan): 13-3 (4-0 in TCAL), 0.3 rating, 9 straight wins

3. Humble Christian (Humble): 11-4 (2-2 in TCAL), -5.7 rating

4. Annapolis Christian Academy (Corpus Christi): 5-20 (1-3 in TCAL), -16.8 rating, 3 straight losses

5. Faith Christian (Pasadena): 4-8 (0-2 in TCAL), -19.4 rating



Division TCSAAL

1. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring): 14-10 (8-0 in TCSAAL), 9.9 rating, 5 straight wins

2. International Leadership of Texas Keller (Fort Worth): 7-5 (1-1 in TCSAAL), 5.0 rating

3. KIPP Houston (Houston): 7-4 (5-0 in TCSAAL), 2.5 rating

4. Cristo Rey Jesuit (Houston): 5-3 (3-1 in TCSAAL), 0.0 rating

5. Da Vinci (El Paso): 15-13 (0-0 in TCSAAL), -3.1 rating