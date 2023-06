UPDATE: Police have reopened the I-10 West off ramp at Executive just after 7:20 p.m. after a crash happened. No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are at the scene of a car crash at Executive and I-10 West.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries.