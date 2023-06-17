Skip to Content
Fire crews battle wildfire east of Ruidoso Downs

Published 5:35 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Lincoln County Sheriff is advising residents and visitors in the area of US-70 near mile marker 268 to be on alert as fire crews try to put out a wildfire.

The sheriff says no evacuations are in place now, but they are monitoring the wildfire.

The area is east of Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico.

The U.S. Forest Service raised the fire danger rating to "high" two days ago according to social media posts by the Lincoln National Forest.

