Motorcycle crashes in El Paso’s Upper Valley, one person hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials say a motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the Upper Valley near Artcraft and Doniphan just before 1:30 p.m.

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire department officials ask everyone to stay safe while driving on the roads this summer.

We will update you when we learn more information.