EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a fire on the 10300 block of Preston Drive. That is in Northeast El Paso. Two houses caught fire.

Officials say the fire is categorized as moderate. They have not reported any injuries.

Crews are still on scene working to manage the situation.

ABC-7 has a crew at the fire gathering additional information. As soon as we get new details we will update this story.