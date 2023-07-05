See new sketches of the Walmart shooter from the first day of his sentencing hearing

A closeup sketch of Patrick Crusius

Update 5:26 p.m.: ABC-7 is receiving new sketches from inside the courtroom.

Victim Kaitlyn Melendez gives her impact statement in front of Patrick Crusius, his attorney, and a security guard

The sentencing hearing will continue tomorrow.

Prosecutor Ian Hanna

Update 5:05 p.m.: The first day of the sentencing hearing has concluded. More impact statements are expected tomorrow.

Update 3:20 p.m.: Patrick Crusius is expected to speak at his sentencing hearing, according to reporting from our news partner, El Paso Matters.

Crusius' attorney Joe Spencer said Crusius plans to give his allocution at the end of the victim impact statements. That means he will address the judge before he hands down the sentence.

Federal laws do not require defendants to speak, although they are given that option.

Update 2:30 p.m.: "I've been thinking about this for four years already," Raul Moya, the brother of a victim, read out to the courtroom as Patrick Crusius listened. "I've tried so bad to forgive what you've done, it's been hard. I hope God forgives you for what you've done."

Update 1:15 p.m.: The first impact statement coming just as court proceedings resumed this afternoon with Deborah Anchondo, the sister of Andre Anchondo and aunt of Paul Anchondo.

She spoke to Crusius saying, "first of all you are not worth words, from my brother Andre nor my nephew Paul."

Patrick Crusius and defense attorney Joe Spencer in the courtroom

Anchondo's sister read a letter from Paul to his father. In the letter she said, "I saw dad the other day when grandma Brenda asked me to get her glasses in the other room. I saw your picture and for the first time I realized I missed you."

The letter goes on to say, "I miss having a father. I was sobbing to grandma. Dad I know you told my mom when she was pregnant with me how much you wanted a baby and that I was your best birthday gift. I was 10 months old when I lost you."

Update: The judge called for a recess until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius arrived in federal court Wednesday morning to a tearful victim family section.

According to ABC-7 crews in the courtroom, Crusius appeared in a navy blue jumpsuit, with hands shackled to his waste, messy hair, and a clean-shaven face. He avoided eye contact with the families of the victims and heard his possible punishment, 90 consecutive life sentences, with little emotion visible on his face.

About 60 family members made an appearance at the sentencing hearing. Several people were seen crying, while others were visibly distraught.

In addition to laying out the maximum possible sentence, officials also explained the definition of a hate crime, arguing that Crusius' actions fit that description.

Crusius plead guilty to federal charges earlier this year. He is also facing state charges. He plead not guilty to those state charges. State prosecutors say they are planning to pursue the death penalty if Crusius is found guilty in that trial.

Following the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, the judge says Crusius will face a restitution hearing on September 25, 2023.

Following the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, the judge says Crusius will face a restitution hearing on September 25, 2023.