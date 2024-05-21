Bad weather hampers search for 2 who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say bad weather is hampering the search for two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota over the weekend. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Nate Skelton told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis on Tuesday that the cloud cover is too low for aerial surveillance and that up to 2 inches of rain is expected in the remote area. Authorities have identified the missing men as 41-year-old Jesse Melvin Haugen of Cambridge and 40-year-old Reis Melvin Grams of Lino Lakes. They went over Curtain Falls, between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border on Saturday.

