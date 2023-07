EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - People in downtown and south central El Paso reported seeing a large plume of black smoke coming from the Chamizal area in Juarez.

The Juarez Fire Department says it started about 7 p.m. Saturday was at the transfer station.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

The Juarez fire department says it was likely caused when debris, branches, leaves and other waste caught fire.

No report of any injuries.