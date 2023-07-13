Amistad bus stolen from El Paso mall with elderly woman onboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are blocking off part of the parking lot of the DK convenience store on the corner of North Mesa Street and Brentwood Avenue.

ABC-7 crews on the scene observe an Amistad bus, commonly used to transport people in need, in the middle of the blocked off area, surrounded by police officers.

El Paso Police say a man stole the bus from Sunland Park Mall. They say there was an elderly woman onboard. She is being medically evaluated.

The video shows police struggling to detain a man. Police officials confirm one person is in custody connected to the incident.

El Paso Fire Department officials confirm with ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An ABC-7 viewer sent in video of the incident.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details. This is a developing story. Stay tuned.