Skip to Content
Top Stories

Welcome home Kaden! The miracle baby who survived 168 days in the NICU is discharged

Las Palmas Medical Center
By
Published 1:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Baby Kaden's journey home was a long and painful one. The 25-week preemie spent 168 days post-birth in the NICU at Las Palmas Medical Center.

Mom Andria Cruz and dad Jason Carbajal traveled from New Mexico to get care for their tiny son. They tell the hospital that the staff provided unending care and support for themselves, and for their newborn son.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Medical Center

Despite the difficulties of Kaden's stay, hospital staff and his family made sure that his time in the Las Palmas Women's Center also had moments of joy and laughter.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Medical Center

He spent some time cuddling relatives and dressing up to pose for photos.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Medical Center
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content