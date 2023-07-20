Welcome home Kaden! The miracle baby who survived 168 days in the NICU is discharged

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Baby Kaden's journey home was a long and painful one. The 25-week preemie spent 168 days post-birth in the NICU at Las Palmas Medical Center.

Mom Andria Cruz and dad Jason Carbajal traveled from New Mexico to get care for their tiny son. They tell the hospital that the staff provided unending care and support for themselves, and for their newborn son.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Medical Center

Despite the difficulties of Kaden's stay, hospital staff and his family made sure that his time in the Las Palmas Women's Center also had moments of joy and laughter.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Medical Center

He spent some time cuddling relatives and dressing up to pose for photos.