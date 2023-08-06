Skip to Content
Neighborhoods across El Paso dealing with power outages amid record-setting heat

today at 8:41 PM
Published 8:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Large clusters of power outages are popping up across El Paso County Sunday night.

El Paso Electric's outage map shows clusters across the area, especially in East El Paso. The two most severe locations are one area of South-Central El Paso, and another near Fort Bliss.

This weekend, El Pasoans have seen temperatures near 110 degrees, setting August records for the Borderland.

In a tweet from El Paso Electric, the company said, " Our crews are working safely and quickly in this heat to restore power to our customers."

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

