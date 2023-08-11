Dog dies in brutal attack by two other dogs in East El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two dogs attacked and killed another dog in East El Paso this morning.

The attack happened on Lou Graham Drive, between Lee Trevino and George Dieter in East El Paso.

A viewer sent video of the attack to ABC-7. We had to blur out almost the entire video while airing it due to the graphic nature of the attack.

A neighbor, David Siqueiros, says he was able to get the two dogs away from the other dog they were attacking. He used a leaf blower to break up the fight.

Siqueiros says his daughter first noticed the attack down the street from their house. He says he immediately jumped into action.

"Right in front of me was the leaf blower," Siqueiros told ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz. "So, I grabbed it and put a battery on it, and I thought at the very worst, I could turn the leaf blower on and maybe that would get him off, and that's exactly what happened."

"One dog was on his neck, the other was on his groin area. The injured dog was on his back and these guys were attacking him as if they were like two lions eating an antelope or something wild."

Neighbors tell ABC-7 that Animal Services eventually arrived and took the dogs back to their home. ABC-7 walked up to that house, but no one answered the door.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says Animal Services issued citations for confinement, no proof of vaccination, microchip, and registration for the two attacking dogs.

Other witnesses tell ABC-7 that they want to see the dogs' owner held responsible.

"I mean there's no stopping them once they're attacking something. But, again, this is the owner's responsibility, not the dogs."

Residents say that this is a popular area for walkers and runners, and many people take out their dogs and children. Now they say there is a sense of fear in the area.

Reports indicate that the dog died in the attack.