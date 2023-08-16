Skip to Content
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard performing in El Paso this Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 1980s rock groups Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will perform at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso this Friday.

Alice Cooper will open for the bands. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 PM. Doors open at 3:45 PM. Concertgoers will be allowed to lineup outside starting at 2 PM.

The stadium has a strict clear or small bag policy. Several items are prohibited and fans are encouraged to check online before heading to the venue.

Due to continuing extreme heat, concert organizers urge everyone to drink plenty of water while waiting to get into and while inside the outdoor venue.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard announced their joint World Tour late last year.

