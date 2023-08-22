Skip to Content
Months-long investigation leads to arrest of accused Ft. Bliss drug dealer

DPS provided ABC-7 with this image of the LSD agents allegedly found at Nichols' home.
today at 3:04 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested 44-year-old Jamiel Alexander Chagra Nichols on Friday for allegedly selling drugs to active duty Ft. Bliss soldiers.

A DPS spokesperson says the agents obtained a search warrant for Nichols' home after investigating his alleged criminal activity for six months.

In a news release, the spokesperson says Nichols allegedly sold drugs to El Pasoans, including soldiers at Ft. Bliss.

"Nichols was distributing cocaine, fentanyl and LSD. Agents seized over 21,900 dosage units of LSD from his home," DPS officials stated.

Texas Highway Patrol, Department of the Army Criminal Investigations, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, and the FBI all helped in this investigation.

Agents charged Nichols with state charges of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

