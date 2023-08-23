13-year-old found locked in suspected West El Paso sex trafficking stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several law enforcement agencies worked together to recover a 13-year-old found locked inside a suspected stash house in West El Paso. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a group was using the house for sex and drug trafficking.

Officials tell ABC-7 that agents worked with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Units to get the child out of a locked bedroom inside the house. The Texas Department of Family Protective Services helped the child, who was then turned over to officials.

Agents found a "make-shift door" with a lock in the hallway, as well as coded locks on each room door, inside the suspected stash house. ABC-7 is working to learn where the stash house was located.

Agents arrested two men, 43-year-old Jose Sierra Jr. and 47-year-old Francisco Luevano, in connection with the stash house. They charged Sierra with child endangerment and possession of marijuana. They charged Luevano with child endangerment and possession of cocaine.

DPS officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

DPS officials say agents have uncovered 250 stash houses in the El Paso Sector so far this year. Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to report it to Crime Stoppers.