El Paso Police charge accused drunk driver after he allegedly caused fiery crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested an Odessa, Texas man on a drunk driving charge after investigators say he caused a crash in Socorro.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Javier Melendez Jr. just after 1:30 a.m. August 20, 2023. They found him a few blocks away from a fiery rollover crash on the 11800 block of Gateway West. The person in the rolled-over car was stuck inside and had to be helped out by bystanders. Witnesses told police officers that a pickup truck had caused the crash then driven away.

Officers found a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado a few blocks away from the crash. They also found Melendez Jr. nearby. Investigators say Melendez Jr. still had the truck keys when they found him. Police say Melendez Jr. appeared drunk. Officials charged Melendez Jr. with Driving while Intoxicated 2nd and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.