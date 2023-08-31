El Paso International Airport prepares for Labor Day travel surge

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the Labor Day weekend approaches, El Paso International Airport is making preparations to accommodate a surge in travel activity. With expectations of around 200 departures over the holiday weekend, the airport is taking steps to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for travelers.

This surge in departures comes as no surprise, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported that this summer has seen the highest levels of travel since 2019.

To help travelers navigate the busy holiday weekend, the TSA recommends several tips. Arriving early, ensuring that carry-on items comply with regulations, and having the proper identification ready are all key to streamlining the airport experience.

Patricia Mancha’s, spokesperson for TSA gives us a helpful tip: “If you can spill it, spray it, pour it or pump it, it's a liquid and limit it to 3.4 ounces. So a great way to think about it is that avocados, you can bring as many as you want in your carry on. Once they become guacamole, they're limited to 3.4 ounces.”

For further travel advisories and updates on wait times, arrivals, and departures, travelers are encouraged to visit the El Paso International Airport website.

By following TSA recommendations, utilizing cost-effective parking options, and minimizing terminal traffic, travelers can look forward to a hassle-free journey during the holiday weekend.