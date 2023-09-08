Marching band member receives CPR during football game at Bowie High School

UPDATE: The El Paso Independent School District released a statement about what happened:

During today's football game between Ysleta and Bowie high schools at Baty Simmang Memorial Stadium, a Bowie student experienced a medical emergency.

The student was quickly attended to by the medical team on site, who assessed the situation and ensured the necessary precautions were taken. Emergency medical services (EMS) were subsequently called to the scene and promptly transported the student to receive further medical attention.

Out of respect for the Bowie High School community, the remainder of the football game was canceled, along with all of the associated activities.

The collective thoughts of El Paso ISD are with the student, their family, and the entire Bowie community. The safety and security of students is the district’s highest priority, and we will continue to provide any necessary assistance and support to the affected individuals.

We request that the privacy of the student and their family be respected at this time. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the medical personnel and EMS for their swift response and ongoing care.

EL PASO, Texas -- A marching band member received CPR on the football field of Bowie High School Friday night, according to several witnesses. An EPISD spokesman confirmed the marching band member is alive.

A coach said a trainer performed CPR for several minutes. The witness told ABC-7 a defibrillator was also used before an ambulance arrived.

Officials have not said why the marching band member needed CPR.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher said the person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The game was suspended after the medical emergency.

A spokesperson with EPISD told ABC-7 the district plans to release a statement soon.