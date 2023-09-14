A Smoke-Free Paso del Norte has new resources available to help prevent youth vaping

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Teen vaping is on the rise, according to the latest data from the CDC, more than 2.5 million young students in the United States reported using vaping devices in 2022.

In a 2020 Texas school survey, El Paso County showed middle and high school students who ever tried a vape nearly doubled the rate of cigarette use.

Vaping may seem harmless to some, but beneath its enticing flavors and sleek designs lie serious health risks. Vapes are easy to get, easy to hide, and easy to use, making them an attractive option for curious teens.

What's even more concerning is the content of vape liquids. Many are filled with addictive nicotine and chemicals that have been linked to lung injuries.

Recent reports have revealed a concerning trend – young students are vaping THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. In Texas, this is considered a felony, but the problem persists.

Vaping THC can result in serious consequences for teens, risking employment, college acceptance, military recruitment, section 8 housing eligibility, and more.

In the face of this growing crisis, parents and educators need to be informed and proactive. Having open and continuous conversations with teenagers about the dangers of vaping is vital.

A Smoke-Free Paso del Norte has taken steps to help parents and educators by updating their website with valuable resources and tools. These resources can empower parents to talk to their children about vaping and its risks.

Teen vaping is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. By staying informed and having those crucial conversations, we can work together to protect our youth from the hidden dangers of vaping.