El Paso artist honors Mexican Independence with exhibition “Viva Mexico!”

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Tomorrow, September 16, we celebrate Mexican Independence Day. In El Paso, our community comes together to honor the rich heritage, showcasing a deep connection to Mexico's history and culture.

Lee Beach, also known as Tony Lee Beach Rogers, a native El Pasoan and local artist, is honoring this day with his exhibition “Viva Mexico!” This exhibition is a display of Lee’s artistic tribute to Mexican history and its central figures. Lee's art offers a fresh perspective on Mexican heroes and legends.

"My favorite thing to do in life is creating experiences for people. So I want to create something that people can walk in and be awestruck by, something they haven't seen. They haven't seen Benito Juarez in a certain way, or Hernan Cortes represented a different way. So might strike them, make them think a little bit,” he says.

Lee Beach's artistic journey is also a tribute to the legacy of Tom Lea, a celebrated artist and El Paso native. Lee's work not only highlights the intricacies of Lea's art but introduces it to a new generation alongside his unique adaptations.

While Lee Beach draws inspiration from the border plex region, his ambitions extend far beyond local borders, “What I'm trying to do is I'm trying to think globally, but act locally. So I want to take this border plex culture and expand it to the greater world. And I think I mean, it's a very unique culture, and I think it's very possible.”

“Viva Mexico!” will be open through the end of October. For more information and to visit the exhibition in St. Rogers Depot in Downtown El Paso, visit https://leebeach.com/galleries/