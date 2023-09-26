FBI names new El Paso Field Office special agent in charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office is welcoming a news special agent in charge.

John S. Morales is taking over the office, moving from his former job, deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

Morales started his career with the FBI in 2003 at the San Juan Field Office, investigating violent crimes, crimes against children, drug trafficking, and cybercrimes. He holds a bachelor's degree in bio-medical science and microbiology, and a master's degree in finance, accounting, and industrial management.

During his tenure, Morales has served as supervisory special agent of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, assistant special agent in charge, and section chief of the Foreign Threat Tracking Task Force.