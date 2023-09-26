Skip to Content
Top Stories

NMSU addresses controversy after video appears to show NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on UNM’s practice field

KVIA
By
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:16 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, NMSU Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach Tim Beck addressed the controversy surrounding NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia, after video appeared to show Pavia urinating on UNM's practice field.

Beck said the university is disappointed in what happened, saying, "we'll deal with him and deal with it internally and move on."

Beck said he became aware of the incident sometime this last week, saying from his understanding, it was something that happened before the season started. "You have high expectations for all your players and so yeah, we're we're disappointed in his actions," he said.

"We're still in the developmental stages of this program. We're trying to do everything we can to find ways to get better every single week. And even though the win loss record right now doesn't show it, we're a better football team, we were a year ago," said Beck.

He added, "we've made a lot of strides, a lot of positive. But anything negative that happens is a distraction from what we're trying to do, and we're trying to find ways to limit those as much as possible."

Albuquerque NBC affiliate KOB 4 was the first to report about the incident, and was also the station to obtain the video allegedly showing Pavia urinating on the field.

In the video Pavia appears to be urinating on the logo at midfield inside UNM's indoor practice facility. The person recording the video can be heard cheering him on saying, "Yeah, 10!"

The number 10 is Pavia's jersey number.

It's unknown when the video was recorded, or why Pavia was inside UNM's practice facility.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content