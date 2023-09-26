NMSU addresses controversy after video appears to show NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on UNM’s practice field

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, NMSU Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach Tim Beck addressed the controversy surrounding NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia, after video appeared to show Pavia urinating on UNM's practice field.

Beck said the university is disappointed in what happened, saying, "we'll deal with him and deal with it internally and move on."

Beck said he became aware of the incident sometime this last week, saying from his understanding, it was something that happened before the season started. "You have high expectations for all your players and so yeah, we're we're disappointed in his actions," he said.

"We're still in the developmental stages of this program. We're trying to do everything we can to find ways to get better every single week. And even though the win loss record right now doesn't show it, we're a better football team, we were a year ago," said Beck.

He added, "we've made a lot of strides, a lot of positive. But anything negative that happens is a distraction from what we're trying to do, and we're trying to find ways to limit those as much as possible."

Albuquerque NBC affiliate KOB 4 was the first to report about the incident, and was also the station to obtain the video allegedly showing Pavia urinating on the field.

In the video Pavia appears to be urinating on the logo at midfield inside UNM's indoor practice facility. The person recording the video can be heard cheering him on saying, "Yeah, 10!"

The number 10 is Pavia's jersey number.

It's unknown when the video was recorded, or why Pavia was inside UNM's practice facility.