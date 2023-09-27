El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank plans ahead for possible government shutdown

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is gearing up for the potential government shut down, ensuring that food continues to reach the tables of those in need. "The food bank is actively looking for additional food supply," Susan Goodell, CEO of EPFH, says.

With a facility that spans the size of three football fields, it's easy to underestimate the daily demands they face. "While we have a large footprint here in the community, we currently have about 26 days worth of food supply. Given the ongoing migrant crisis and the approximately 170,000 El Pasoans relying on us, we need more food supply to ensure we can meet the need in the event of a government shutdown."

El Paso is home to approximately 23,000 federal government employees and Fort Bliss, with around 38,000 soldiers stationed there. "We are a significant government town," Goodell notes.

The USDA has assured the food bank that they have approximately 30 days of cash on hand to continue food stamp benefits. However, there are concerns for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Goodell says: “There's only a few days' supply of funding for that program. Women who are low income, pregnant, or have children under the age of five could face significant challenges."

As El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank continues its tireless efforts to serve the community, the support of the broader community remains essential. Donations, volunteering, and collaboration are key to ensuring no one goes hungry. For more information visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/