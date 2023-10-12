Paso del Norte Community Foundation kicks off El Paso Giving Day with Early Giving celebration

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Paso del Norte Community Foundation is kicking off El Paso Giving Day with an Early Giving celebration.

Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, Texas 79901.

El Paso Giving Day is a time for giving to our local nonprofit organizations. It was founded by Paso del Norte Community Foundation and partner organizations in 2016, raising nearly $8 million for nonprofit organizations since then.

Early Giving runs from October 12 to October 18, with El Paso Giving Day on October 19, 2023.

Guest attending the Early Giving Day Kick-off event will have the chance to win giveaway prizes as part of Early Giving sponsored by Mattress Firm, learn more about El Paso Giving Day, and meet several nonprofit organizations that will be participating.

They will also have an opportunity to observe the Gator Tank Pitch Competition. Like the television show Shark Tank, five nonprofit organizations will pitch their program and services to judges in the hopes of winning monetary prizes and expanding their impact within our shared communities.

“Paso del Norte Community Foundation is very excited to be celebrating its ten year anniversary and eight year hosting El Paso Giving Day, and we look forward to hosting a successful El Paso Giving Day Campaign” said Andrea Macias, development coordinator for Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “Together we can knock it out of the park.”

Donate to your favorite nonprofit organization El Paso Giving Day!