Psychologists testify in trial of El Paso man accused of murdering assistant attorney general

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Testimony in the murder trial against Joseph Alvarez continued Thursday with the prosecution team questioning a psychologist serving as an expert witness.

Alvarez is accused of killing Georgette Kaufmann, a Texas assistant attorney general, in her garage when she came home from work, and seriously wounding her husband, Daniel Kaufmann.

The prosecution team has focused a lot on Alvarez's state of mind at the time of the murder. Alvarez also took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. In court, he spoke on his beliefs about abortions, "satanic rituals," and other subjects that he referred to as religious.

