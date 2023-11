EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One man was taken to the hospital by first responders after suffering severe injuries in a pedestrian crash in the Red Sands area.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old man was hit by a vehicle.

It happened after 6 p.m. Sunday. The El Paso County Sheriff's continue to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.