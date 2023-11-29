El Paso man pleads guilty to attempted coercion of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 33-year-old James Forrest Williams Kidd was sentenced to 10 years in prison for inviting a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl to his apartment for sexual purposes. According to court documents, he pled guilty on Aug. 25, 2023 to one count of attempted coercion and enticement and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The documents say that Kidd initiated contact with a social media profile depicting a teenage girl in October 2022. Kidd requested nude photos from the user and sent pornographic material of his own over the social media app.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Kidd invited the user to his apartment and arranged for the minor to be driven to him via a rideshare app. Instead of the user, FBI agents came to his apartment and arrested him.

Along with the 10-year sentence, Kidd will also face five years of supervised release.