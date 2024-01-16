El Paso woman wins Harley-Davidson in blood drive drawing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Barnett Harley-Davidson’s 36th Bi-Annual Drive concluded with a drawing for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Everyone who donated during the drive had their name entered for the motorcycle, among other prizes.

The motorcycle was awarded to Monica, an El Paso resident who was called by the organizers during the event.

The Barnett Harley-Davidson Bi-Annual Drive partners with Vitalant to help bolster blood supply in the borderland. It came at an urgent time for health providers as the borderland has seen a shortage in blood supply, as it usually does this time of year. Still, the event managed to bring many El Pasoans out to donate, adding to the event's sizable cumulative contributions.

"It's just a hair under 33,000 units of blood collected during these 18 years," Mark Barnett, the general manager of Barnett Harley-Davidson, said. "El Paso is really supportive. It's kind of amazing."