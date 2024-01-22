UTEP Aerospace Center drives El Paso towards aerospace and defense manufacturing powerhouse

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- In a push for economic prosperity, the UTEP Aerospace Center is actively shaping the future of aerospace and defense manufacturing, opening new opportunities for the El Paso community.

The Aerospace Center is currently focused on two major projects: the Advanced Manufacturing District near El Paso International Airport and the Tech One Campus by the Fabens Airport. This expansion is aimed to provide more job opportunities for graduating students, with a goal of 4000 new engineering and technology jobs and 13,000 manufacturing jobs available by 2030.

Having expanded in the aerospace and defense industry over the last 15 years, the Aerospace Center sees this as just the beginning: “El Paso is a a great place. It's a great community. It has great infrastructure. We just have to make sure people come here to build stuff. People come here to make things. And that's the visibility we’re looking for. Really transforming El Paso as a manufacturing powerhouse for aerospace and defense system,” says Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri, associate vice president for the Aerospace Center.

With expectations to generate $1.2 billion for the entire development, the Aerospace Center has received significant support from the city, county, and Congresswoman Escobar. Notably, they received a $40 million initative from the Build Back Better plan last year and $43 million from the City of El Paso.

Part of their goal is to provide more internships for current UTEP students, “an uptake on campus to create around 2000, I call it internship, apprenticeship and other jobs,” says Dr. Choudhuri.

Currently, they have 200 students working on campus, this expansion will give allow engineering students to have the professional experience while they're going to the school.