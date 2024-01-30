Skip to Content
Two injured in stabbing at Bowie Bakery in Segundo Barrio, police say

Bowie Bakery
KVIA
Bowie Bakery
By
Updated
today at 11:23 AM
Published 10:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are at Bowie Bakery responding to a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews rushed two people to the hospital. ABC-7 is working to learn more about their condition.

Police say they have one "subject" in custody. ABC-7 is trying to learn more about this person and what led up to the alleged stabbing.

The bakery is located at 901 South Park Street. The call reporting the stabbing came in at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back for more details.

