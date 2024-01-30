Two injured in stabbing at Bowie Bakery in Segundo Barrio, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are at Bowie Bakery responding to a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews rushed two people to the hospital. ABC-7 is working to learn more about their condition.

Police say they have one "subject" in custody. ABC-7 is trying to learn more about this person and what led up to the alleged stabbing.

The bakery is located at 901 South Park Street. The call reporting the stabbing came in at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back for more details.