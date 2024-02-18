Skip to Content
Police say man died after a three vehicle crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police have reported that a man died after a three-vehicle crash along Gateway East Saturday evening.

It happened at the 7700 block of Gateway East and Giles in east El Paso just after 6:45 pm.

Special traffic investigators determined 42-year-old Adrian Dominguez was driving a VW bug east on the turn left only lane on Gateway East and had a red light.

At the same time, a 24-year-old man was driving his Dodge Charger south on Giles and had the green light.

The Charger t-boned the VW bug at the intersection pushing it towards an expedition that was stopped at the red light.

Dominguez received serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Special Traffic Investigators say disregard for a red light is the main contributor to the crash.

This is the 10th fatality on El Paso roadways this year compared to 12 in 2023.

There was no word from police on any other injuries suffered by the drivers or passengers of the other two vehicles.

