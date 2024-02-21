El Dorado head band teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Dorado High School Band Director Carl Ortega is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

The unnamed student came forward to report the alleged relationship after she graduated from the school, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

The affidavit states that Ortega and the student engaged in conversations outside of school from February 2022 to December 2023. Officials say the student graduated in the summer of 2023 and that the conversations became "inappropriate" and "explicit" around the student's 18th birthday.

Court documents also state Ortega and the student engaged in sexual contact in the band storage room and that he would pick her up from her home. The documents also state that when the student did not engage in conversations with Ortega, that Ortega would become angry.